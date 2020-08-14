1/1
Bradley Roszler
Bradley Roszler

East Palestine, Ohio

Bradley Roszler, 32, passed away unexpectedly August 11, 2020, at his residence.

Brad was born December 8, 1987, in Leesburgh, Va., son of John Roszler and Karen Toothman.

He was a 2006 graduate of East Palestine High School and CCCTC. He also attended YSU and was a certified mental health counselor. Brad was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and some of his fondest memories are playing baseball as a child.

Brad is survived by the love of his life, his daughter, Sydney Elaine Roszler of East Palestine, Ohio; his mother, Karen (Tim) Toothman of East Palestine, Ohio; father, John (Lisa) Roszler of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Erica (Drew) Clendennen of East Palestine, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Hestor Roszler of Lorain, Ohio; step brothers, Tim and Adam; and step sisters, Ashley and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Roszler; maternal grandparents, William and Leoma Talkington; and his special great-aunt, Elaine Wilcox.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME IN EAST PALESTINE. A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. All other services will be private.

www.linsley-royal.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
