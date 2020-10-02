Brant Cooper
Marion Township
Brant Cooper, 55, of Marion Township went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Heritage Valley in Beaver.
Born December 18, 1964, in Ellwood City, he was the son of John Sr. and Betty Hawke Cooper of Fombell. He was married to Janice Douglas Cooper.
Brant was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed muscle cars. Prior to being paralyzed, he loved his job as a carpenter. His children and grandchildren gave him the greatest joy.
Along with his wife and parents, survivors include two daughters, Jaclyn (Mark) Reader of New Brighton and Jessica (Daniel) Bennett of Ellwood City; son, Ryan (Tiffany) Cooper of Fombell; sister, Vickie (Bill) Brown of Fombell; brother, John (Wendy) Cooper of Beaver Falls; foster brother, DJ Heider of Johnstown; four grandsons, Carsen Reader, Cash Reader, Kale Cooper, and Owen Bennett and two granddaughters, Rylee Cooper and Layla Bennett.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Cooper.
A celebration of Brant's life will be held at the Concord United Methodist on October 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Rev. John Phipps officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks will be required to enter the Church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Tom Siple Foundation, 1656 Ringold Timblin Rd. Timblin PA, 15778.
