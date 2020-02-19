Home

Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Brian H. Storar

Brian H. Storar Obituary
Brian H. Storar

Economy

Brian H. Storar, Economy, passed away peacefully at Heritage Valley Beaver on Monday, February 17, 2020, after a short illness.

He was the son of Carol (Neuber) Harmotto and the late Herbert Storar.

He was a member of Baden United Methodist Church. Brian enjoyed shopping, jigsaw puzzles, word search, visiting with his neighbors, and especially watching movies with his step-dad and buddy George.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, George Harmotto; brother, Charlie Storar; sister, Maribeth Forrest; two nieces, Stacey Craft and Courtney Forrest; three nephews, Blaine and Tyler Storar and Jacob Forrest; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor, a funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by the Reverend James Young. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
