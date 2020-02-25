Home

BRIAN M. KIRSCHLER

BRIAN M. KIRSCHLER Obituary
Brian M. Kirschler

Conway

Brian M. Kirschler, 57, of Conway, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

He was born November 16, 1962, in Rochester, to the late Larry and Janice (Wolfe) Kirschler. He was a construction worker by trade and was well known for his carpentry skills. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast and enjoyed his many trips to the mountains with his brother and friends. His passion in life was spending time with his son, Shawn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Kirschler on October 4, 2019.

He is survived by his son, Shawn Kirschler of Ambridge; sister, Cheryl (Mike) Villane of Corinth, Texas and nephew, Jeffrey Sill of Endicott, N.Y.

There was no public visitation. A memorial service for Brian and his brother, Darrell will be held sometime in July.

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.

com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 25, 2020
