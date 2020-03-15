Home

OLIVER-LINSLEY FUNERAL HOME - EAST PALESTINE
644 E MAIN ST
East Palestine, OH 44413
(330) 426-2366
BRUCE E. KARVER

BRUCE E. KARVER Obituary
Bruce E. Karver

Formerly of

Brighton Township

Bruce E. Karver, 64, formerly of Brighton, Twp., passed away March 13, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.

Bruce was born December 18, 1955, in Rochester, Pa., son of the late Edward and Mary Jane Merriman Karver.

He was a 1975 graduate of Beaver High School. He was proudly employed as a Lead Tech for FedEx for 21 years and loved his job. Bruce was a member of the East Palestine Moose Lodge. He enjoyed working around the house, he loved his dump truck, skid loader and was a jack of all trades, knowledgeable in plumbing, mechanics, electrical work and recently restored a 1953 ford tractor. He had a big heart, and always helped others and never said no when asked for help. He was known as a kind, compassionate and giving man who was a friend to all his neighbors.

He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 25 years, Peggy Schwartz Karver; a son, Randy Morrison of Beaver, Pa.; brother, Kurt Karver of Brighton Twp., Pa.; a special nephew, Chris Veitz; sister-in-law, Melonie (Gary) Snyder as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME IN EAST PALESTINE. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Phil Slaybaugh officiating. A private interment will follow at Glenview Cemetery. www.linsley-royal.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
