Bruce R. Murphy
West Mayfield
Bruce R. Murphy, 71, of West Mayfield, went on to glory on Monday, September 21, 2020.
A native of West Mayfield, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Bernadine M. (Kalcevic) Murphy. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He will be sadly missed by his three sisters, Colleen Pemberton, Gay (Ron) Triska, and Jill (Dennis) Hiltz. His most loved treasures are his nieces and nephews, Michael Pemberton (Tiffany), Casey Pemberton (Sean), Morgan (Solo) Ouedraogo, Whittney (Brian) Bruni, and Dalton (Lexi) Hiltz, and seven great-nieces and nephews, Reghan, Gianna, Francesca, Malik, Aliyah, B.C., and Deaken.
All services are private.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Beaver Meadows.
Arrangements are entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit his permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com
.