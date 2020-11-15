Bruce W. Decker



Formerly of Freedom



Bruce W. Decker, of Artesia, New Mexico, died on November 9, 2020. Cremation will take place under the direction of Terpening & Son Mortuary, New Mexico.



Bruce was born April 16, 1951, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to Paul Decker Sr. and Doris Stanford Decker Eaton. Bruce was the owner and operator of Pecos Diamond Pecans in Artesia. Bruce played football and ran track at Freedom Area High School, Freedom, Pa. After graduation, he attended Wilmington College, Wilmington, Ohio, where he played football for two years. On August 3, 1979, he was married to Vicki Sarvey in New Brighton, Pa. He raised livestock and farmed around New Sewickley, and ran the Sunoco Station in Zelienople, Pa. He moved to Artesia in 1983 where he took a job in the oil fields. In 1995, he and Vicki opened up Shop-N-Go in Artesia, N.M. and later a second store in Carlsbad, N.M.



Bruce had a great sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes on his unsuspecting family members and employees. Outside of running his businesses, Bruce loved spending time with his grandchildren and raising his goats.



He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Mark Decker; and a brother-in-law, Charles Probst.



Survivors include his mother, Doris of Rochester, Pa.; wife, Vicki Decker; sons, Joey Sullivan and wife Terri, Carlsbad, N.M.; Jason Decker and wife Patricia, Artesia, N.M.; and Brian Decker, Carlsbad, N.M.; brothers, Paul D. Decker Jr. and wife Karen, Keith A. Decker, and Kevin E. Eaton and wife Lisa; Chuck Eaton and wife Alene, and Rick Eaton and wife Cindy; sisters, Brenda K. Probst and Karen Maurer; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store