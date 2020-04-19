|
Byron (Bunny) Bernard Balco
Industry
Byron (Bunny) Bernard Balco, 92, of Industry, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2020.
Born March 1, 1928, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Michael and Mabel Balco, and he had been a resident of Industry for over 50 years. He served in the Korean War in the U.S. Navy, worked as an elementary school principal at Brighton Township School District, and ended his professional career as a sales manager at B&W Steel.
In addition to working hard to serve his country as a sailor and to support teachers in their growth as a principal, Byron was the epitome of a family man. A man who showed up when he was most needed. A man who was known for his loving and charitable personality. Byron constantly put everyone first; a friend to anyone who had the opportunity to know him. Upon Bunny entering a room, the entire atmosphere lit up with joy. His awe-inspiring athletic ability was known throughout the community, as was his nickname "Bunny" for his remarkable speed.
Byron is survived by his five children, Debbie, New Brighton; Randy (Michelle) Balco, Industry; Byron (Barb) Balco, White Oak; Brad Balco, Industry; and Lynette Groscost, Industry; fifteen grandchildren, which include the two whom he helped to raise, Courtney (Allan) Brown and Brett Balco; and Natalie and RJ Groscost who cared for him in his late life as he lived the home his son Randy and wife Michelle built for him; and eleven great-grandchildren, including his little athlete, Jaedyn Brown. He is also survived by his two siblings, Michael (Angie) Balco and Jean Cozma.
He was a light in this world; his legacy will live on. He has now joined his darling wife of 67 years, Donna Balco, in heaven.
There will be no visitation. Internment will take place in Beaver Cemetery.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020