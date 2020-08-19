Calman



Larrick Sr.



Economy



Calman Larrick Sr., 72, of Economy, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. He was the son of the late George and Margert Larrick.



He survived by his wife of 54 years, Patty (Vilk) Larrick; four children, Curt Larrick, Chris (Mandy) Larrick, Cheri (Jeremy) Merryman, and Calman Larrick Jr.; a sister, Jackie Kleindienst; five grandchildren, Annessia, Evan, Cole, Logan, and Sara; and family friends, Bo and Frannie Stone.



He was a graduate of Ambridge High School in 1965, and had worked for Michael Baker and several other engineering firms as a draftsman and designer. He competed in golden gloves boxing and powerlifting at the Ambridge V.F.W. Calman was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.



Services were private.



Arrangements entrusted to POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., Conway, David M Alvarez, Supervisor.



The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and Heritage Valley Hospital Sewickley for the wonderful care they provided.



The family request memorial contributions be made to Good Samaritan Parish.



