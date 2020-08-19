1/1
Calman Larrick Sr.
Calman

Larrick Sr.

Economy

Calman Larrick Sr., 72, of Economy, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. He was the son of the late George and Margert Larrick.

He survived by his wife of 54 years, Patty (Vilk) Larrick; four children, Curt Larrick, Chris (Mandy) Larrick, Cheri (Jeremy) Merryman, and Calman Larrick Jr.; a sister, Jackie Kleindienst; five grandchildren, Annessia, Evan, Cole, Logan, and Sara; and family friends, Bo and Frannie Stone.

He was a graduate of Ambridge High School in 1965, and had worked for Michael Baker and several other engineering firms as a draftsman and designer. He competed in golden gloves boxing and powerlifting at the Ambridge V.F.W. Calman was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Services were private.

Arrangements entrusted to POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., Conway, David M Alvarez, Supervisor.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and Heritage Valley Hospital Sewickley for the wonderful care they provided.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Good Samaritan Parish.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Meet Cal before high school he showed me a old car he had. I remember one time we hooked in Eat N part went riding around made him lose his belt witch we never forgot what a guy I will remember him forever Cal R.I.P Rich Hlozek
Richard Hlozek
Classmate
