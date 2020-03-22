Home

Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Camille L. "Kami" (Grzegorek) Simon

Camille L. "Kami" (Grzegorek) Simon Obituary
Camille 'Kami' L. (Grzegorek) Simon

Ambridge

Camille "Kami" L. (Grzegorek) Simon, 57, of Ambridge, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of 31 years to Douglas P. Simon Sr. of Ambridge; mother of Douglas Simon Jr. (Hunter Lockhart) of Ambridge; daughter of Mary Frances (Mitzi) and the late Bernard Grzegorek of Ambridge; devoted and beloved sister of Geri L. Pollock of Ambridge, Evie (David) Catanzarite of Economy Boro, and Judy Andrascik of Cranberry Twp.; sister-in-law of James (Renee) Simon of Rochester; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and services are private due to the COVID-19 virus. A celebration of Kami's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
