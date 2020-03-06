Home

Industry

Candy Lynn Prince, 63, of Industry, died March 4, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born March 19, 1956, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herbert Hoover Wright and Rose Marie Trevino Wright Elkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert and Richard Wright and her stepfather, Carlos Elkins.

She was a graduate of Western Beaver High School.

Candy leaves behind her beloved husband, Douglas Prince; daughter, April Richards; granddaughter, Reagan Richards; brothers, Mitchel Wright and his wife, Deb, Randy and Robert Wright; her little dog, Missy; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Friends will be received Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D. L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 848 Midland Ave. Midland, PA., where a Blessing Service will be conducted Monday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Fr. John F. Naugle, pastor of St. Blaise Parish will officiate.

Contributions may be made in her memory, to .


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 6, 2020
