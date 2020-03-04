Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Keppen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl H. Keppen


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl H. Keppen Obituary
Carl H. Keppen

Chippewa Township

Carl H. Keppen, 88, of Chippewa Township, went to be with his Lord Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver.

Carl was born October 31, 1931, in Big Beaver Borough, to the late Charles Keppen and Bertha (Householder) Keppen Kerns. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1949. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox Tubular Products after 34 years in Yard Shipping as an engineer. He was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Industry, Beaver Falls American Legion Post 261 and Rock of Salvation Prison Ministry.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty (Kessler) Keppen; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Susan (Gibson) Keppen; and three daughters, Debra Bartholow, Denise and the late Glenn Godwin, Chippewa Township, and Patricia and Dale Williams in Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ann Keppen in New Jersey; and a sister, Carol Crook, Bath, Ohio.

Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Pastor Doug Myers of Unionville United Methodist Church will officiate.

Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Military honors will be conducted by the Beaver County Special Unit, Friday at 10:50 a.m. in the funeral home.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -