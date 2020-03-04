|
|
Carl H. Keppen
Chippewa Township
Carl H. Keppen, 88, of Chippewa Township, went to be with his Lord Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver.
Carl was born October 31, 1931, in Big Beaver Borough, to the late Charles Keppen and Bertha (Householder) Keppen Kerns. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1949. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox Tubular Products after 34 years in Yard Shipping as an engineer. He was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Industry, Beaver Falls American Legion Post 261 and Rock of Salvation Prison Ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty (Kessler) Keppen; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Susan (Gibson) Keppen; and three daughters, Debra Bartholow, Denise and the late Glenn Godwin, Chippewa Township, and Patricia and Dale Williams in Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ann Keppen in New Jersey; and a sister, Carol Crook, Bath, Ohio.
Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Pastor Doug Myers of Unionville United Methodist Church will officiate.
Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Military honors will be conducted by the Beaver County Special Unit, Friday at 10:50 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020