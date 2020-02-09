|
|
Carl J. Jagerski, Sr., 91, of Monaca, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Carl was the son of the late Andrew and Veronica Jagerski and grew up in East Rochester. He entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and proudly served his country in Greenland and Panama with the rank of Corporal. Good with his hands, Carl was first employed with Beaver Valley Motor Coach as a mechanic and was later employed with Koppers/Arco Chemical from where he retired as a foreman. Carl was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca, where he was an usher, volunteered many hours, and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a longtime member of the Monaca 4th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as their treasurer for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Monaca Turners, Beaver Valley Sportsman's Club, and a life member of the American Legion Post # 580. Traveling was one of Carl's favorite pastimes. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, and his warm smile.
He leaves his wife of 66 years, Betty J. (Coleman) Jagerski; a son, Carl J. (Pamela) Jagerski, Jr. of Ambridge; a daughter, Susan M. Jagerski of Monaca; and a sister, Theresa M. Glowacz of Gardenia, California.
One of eight children, he was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Frank, Rudolph, Raymond, Anthony, Julius, Irene Jagerski, and Margaret Nevin.
Friends will be received on Monday, February 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Entombment will follow in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum, Rochester. A Firemen service will be held on Monday at the funeral home. (Time to be announced)
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's memory to St. Vincent De Paul c/o St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1409 Pennsylvania Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.
To share online condolences, view his video tribute, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020