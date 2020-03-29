Home

Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Carl S. Gorsich

Carl S. Gorsich Obituary
Carl S. Gorsich

Patterson Township

Carl S. Gorsich, 77, of Patterson Township, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

He was born November 2, 1942, in New Brighton, to the late Charles Carl and Genevieve (Arent) Gorsich. He was a member of Riverview United Methodist Church and a retired Design Draftsman for the former Babcock and Wilcox, Beaver Falls and Herr-Voss, Callery, Pa.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Ann (Amos) Gorsich, Patterson Township; a son and daughter-in-law, Carl J. and Kate Gorsich, White Township; two daughters and a son-in-law, Heidi Gorsich, Patterson Township and Leslie and David Kalcevic, Chippewa Township; three grandchildren, David C. Kalcevic and his wife Mallory, Jillian Woodward and Marcus Kalcevic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Michaelene Perrine.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.

The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
