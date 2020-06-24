Carla Gale (Mattia) Vukmanovich
Carla Gale (Mattia) Vukmanovich

Hopewell Township

Carla Gale (Mattia) Vukmanovich, 74, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 22, 1945, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of Josephine (Faber) Pucevich of Aliquippa and the late Bill Mattia.

Carla was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa and the San Rocco Cultural Committee.

Among her many hobbies, she enjoyed cooking, shopping, and trips to the casino. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her grandchildren and hosting holiday gatherings. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who loved her.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Joseph "Skip" Vukmanovich; two sons and a daughter-in-law, William Vukmanovich and Joseph B. and Katie Vukmanovich; a daughter and son-in-law, Deena and Bob Minghini; four beloved grandchildren, Bobby, Jarod, Chase, and Roman; two sisters, Antonia Mattia and her wife Marta, and Maxine Mattia Farmer; many loving nieces and nephews; and her three dogs, Bubba, Heidi, and Mac-E.

Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 1:30 p.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.

Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
