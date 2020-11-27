1/1
Carmen Jean Petroff
Carmen Jean Petroff

Economy Borough

Our beloved Carmen Jean Petroff became an Angel of God on Thursday, November. 19, 2020, at the age of 98.

Born in Philipsburg, Pa., on Feb. 9, 1922, she moved to the Ambridge area in the early 40's where she and her late husband of 53 years Andrew (Peg) Petroff raised three children. She spent her final days with family in her residence in Economy Boro.

Carmen is survived by a son, Ronald Petroff and wife, Betty of Hilton Head, S.C.; daughters, Kathryn Petroff of Atlanta, Ga. and Debbie Marr and husband, Lew of Freedom, Pa.; three grandchildren, Ronald Petroff Jr., Missy Shell (husband Rushel) and Jason Marr; five great grandchildren, Nicolas, Zacary and Camron Petroff and Lyla Marr and Jordan Shell.

Carmen loved spending time with her family and many friends while enjoying playing pinochle and solving crossword puzzles and word games. She enjoyed card clubs, bowling and golf. She was a leader, dedicated to many organizations within the local communities and member of Good Samaritan Parish and Christian Mothers of Divine Redeemer; past President of both Economy Boro Civic Club and Our Saviors Retired Group and most recently Treasurer of the Economy Boro Senior Citizens for 14 years.

A private service is being held for the immediate family at the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.on Wednesday November 25, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations/memorials to the Economy Boro Vol Fire Dept; Good Samaritan Hospice or Good Samaritan Parish.

The family is sincerely grateful to her Doctor Richard Cassoff, Concordia Nursing Care and Good Samaritan Hospice.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
