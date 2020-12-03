1/
CARMEN JEAN PETROFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARMEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Jean Petroff

Economy Borough

Our beloved Carmen Jean Petroff became an Angel of God on Thursday, November. 19, 2020, at the age of 98.

Born in Philipsburg, Pa. on February 9, 1922, she moved to the Ambridge area in the early 40's, where she and her late husband of 53 years, Andrew (Peg) Petroff raised three children. She spent her final days with family in her residence in Economy Boro.

Carmen is survived by a son, Ronald Petroff and wife, Betty of Hilton Head, S.C.; Kathryn Petroff of Atlanta, Ga.; Debbie Marr and husband, Lew of Freedom, Pa.; three grandchildren, Ronald Petroff Jr., Missy Shell (husband Rushel) and Jason Marr; five great grandchildren, Nicolas, Zacary and Camron Petroff, Lyla Marr and Jordan Shell.

Carmen loved spending time with her family and many friends while enjoying playing pinochle and solving crossword puzzles and word games. She enjoyed card clubs, bowling and golf. She was a leader dedicated to many organizations within the local communities, member of Good Samaritan Parish & Christian Mothers of Divine Redeemer, past President of both Economy Boro Civic Club, Our Saviors Retired Group and most recently Treasurer of the Economy Boro Senior Citizens for 14 years.

A private service is being held for the immediate family at the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com. on Wednesday November 25, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations/memorials to the Economy Borough Vol, Fire Dept., Good Samaritan Hospice or Good Samaritan Parish.

The family is sincerely grateful to her Doctor Richard Cassoff, Concordia Nursing Care, Good Samaritan Hospice, and her granddaughter, Missy Shell.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corless-Matter Funeral Home
1133 Church St
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corless-Matter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family
Mark Hertneky
Friend
December 1, 2020
Prayers to all of you. Memories from so many years ago. Georgiana Petroff Walton
Georgiana Petroff Walton
Family
November 27, 2020
Our sincere condolences to your family from Dale & Donna Zehnder.
Dale A Zehnder
November 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss, God has another Angel.
Sandi Novak
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved