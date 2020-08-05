1/
CAROL A. HEIBERT (BARLETT) FUSS
Carol A. (Barlett) Heibert Fuss

Formerly of Raccoon Township

Carol A. (Barlett) Heibert Fuss, 80, formerly of Raccoon Twp., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, due to Alzheimer's related complications.

She was born on December 24, 1939, in Mckees Rocks, Pa., daughter of the late Randal and Alberta (Painter) Zellefrow. Carol was a member of Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Raccoon Twp. and she was retired from Fed EX. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and watching her grandson play hockey. She was a volunteer for Allegheny Valley School and Special Olympics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Clair Barlett; her first husband, Alfred B. Heibert; her second husband, Francis R. Fuss; a stepson, Francis R. Fuss, Jr. and her sister, Dolores Seigworth.

Carol is survived by her children, Alfred R. Heibert, James D. (Filiz) Heibert, Carla D. (Kevin) McCue, Valeria A. (William) Edmondson and Brenda S. (Marvin) Conkel; two stepchildren, Darlene M.(John) Murphy and Richard A. (Mildred) Fuss; twenty-two grandchildren; several great grandchildren and her brother, Roy (Vicky) Barlett.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa,

www.darrochfuneralhome.com, for a memorial gathering. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. during the gathering.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
