Carol A. 'Beep' Tomalski
South Beaver Township
Carol A. 'Beep' Tomalski, 72, of South Beaver Township, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her residence.
Born March 4, 1948, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Narad and Helen Williams.
Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward P. Tomalski; a daughter, Terri (Kevin) Cyprowski and a sister, Cheryl (Scott) Brewer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Allen and a sister, Linda Narad.
Carol was a beloved coach in the Beaver Falls Little Girls Softball League and also played softball herself in the New Brighton Women's Softball League. She loved to crochet and volunteered her talents to The Still Remembered Project.
As per Carol's wishes, all visitation and services were private.
In lieu of flowers, Carol's family is requesting that contributions be made in Carol's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
