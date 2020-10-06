1/1
CAROL A. "BEEP" TOMALSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. 'Beep' Tomalski

South Beaver Township

Carol A. 'Beep' Tomalski, 72, of South Beaver Township, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her residence.

Born March 4, 1948, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Narad and Helen Williams.

Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward P. Tomalski; a daughter, Terri (Kevin) Cyprowski and a sister, Cheryl (Scott) Brewer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Allen and a sister, Linda Narad.

Carol was a beloved coach in the Beaver Falls Little Girls Softball League and also played softball herself in the New Brighton Women's Softball League. She loved to crochet and volunteered her talents to The Still Remembered Project.

As per Carol's wishes, all visitation and services were private.

In lieu of flowers, Carol's family is requesting that contributions be made in Carol's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved