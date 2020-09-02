Carol Ann Basile, R.N.
Center Township
Carol Ann Basile, R.N., 72, of Center Twp., passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 27, 1947, in Scranton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Julie Hansis.
Carol retired as a Registered Nurse from Aliquippa Hospital with 25 years of service, and she was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Center Township.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Joseph A. Basile; a son, Michael Basile; a daughter, Vicki Basile; two grandchildren, Alaina and Joe Basile; her grand dog, "Bear", who never left her side; a brother, Jack (Debbie) Hansis; and a sister, Janet (Robert) Ward.
Friends will be received Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
.
During COVID 19, a maximum of 25 people are permitted in the funeral home. Please exit promptly after paying your respects so that others may enter the building. (Face masks are required)
Prayers will be offered Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp. (Face masks are required)
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.