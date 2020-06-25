CAROL ANN (ZALUSKI) COLLINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann (Zaluski) Collins

West Aliquippa

Carol Ann (Zaluski) Collins, 77, of West Aliquippa, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Born December 27, 1942, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Gilchrist) Zaluski.

Carol retired from Beaver County Head Start, where she met many wonderful friends who spoke of her with very fond memories. One of Carol's greatest joys in life was hosting Sunday dinners to facilitate normalcy in a hectic setting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband of 57 years, Carman Dennis "Denny" Collins. They are now reunited with their grandson, Roger Lee Patton, and Carol's sister, Laverne (Zaluski) Kinlock, who passed away earlier this year.

Surviving are her loving children, Cheryl Patton Wadatz, Judy Porebski and her husband, Michael, and Denny Collins and his wife, Christine; her loving grandchildren, Nichole (Porebski) Kathary, Mike Porebski, Brandon Collins and Damian Fubio and her latest joy, great grandson, Benson Floyd Porebski.

Friends will be received Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved