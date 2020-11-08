1/1
CAROL ANN (CORSI) DAVY
Carol Ann Corsi Davy

Monaca

Carol Ann Corsi Davy, 69, of Monaca, formerly of Hopewell Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the emergency room of Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Raised in Baden, Carol attended Ambridge Area Schools and was a graduate of Ambridge High School, Class of 1969.

She enjoyed shopping in her free time and was an avid Steelers fan. She and her late husband, John J. Corsi, who was an outdoorsman would spend much of their summers camping and fishing. Carol was employed in the Housekeeping Department at the Marriot Hotel in Moon Township.

In addition to her late husband, John, Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne L and Josephine (Watchel) Shreckengost.

She leaves her current husband, Gary Davy of Coraopolis; her only daughter, Christina Corsi of Hopewell Township and a brother, Robert (Peggy) Shreckengost.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Clinton Wesleyan Church, 1022 Clinton Road, Clinton, PA 15026.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
