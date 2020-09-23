1/1
Carol J. (Schumm) Steiner
Carol J. (Schumm) Steiner

Baldwin Borough

Carol J. (Schumm) Steiner, age 81, on Monday, September 21, 2020, of Baldwin Borough.

Beloved wife of the late George A. Steiner, Sr.; cherished mother of Diane (John) Smith, Sharon (Shawn) Welsh and George A. (Catherine) Steiner, Jr.; devoted grandmother of Laura and Luke Smith, Jacob Welsh, Samantha (Anthony) Monahan and Gabrielle Steiner; sister of Shirley Schumm, the late Elizabeth LeJeune and Dorothy Udovich; sister-in-law of John and Carole Steiner and Lee and Cindy Steiner; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Carol was devoted to her family which she loved dearly. She was an active member of Concord Presbyterian Church for 81 years and cherished her friendship with the girls of Concordia Circle, a proud graduate of Carrick High School and a majorette. She loved many things including crossword puzzles, the Pittsburgh Pirates, gardening, flowers, cooking, baking which includes pies; she was the best maker of all kinds of pies. Carol loved Polka dancing and was famous for her scrubbies. Carol was a 15 year Cancer Survivor and will be missed by her family and all that knew her.

Friends and family received Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. (Everyone Please Meet At Church)

Visitations will be kept within the CDC guidelines of no more than 25 people and mask must be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crestfield Camp & Conference Center at 195 Taggart Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
