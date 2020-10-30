Carol J. Thomas



Aliquippa



Carol J. Thomas, 74, of Aliquippa (Raccoon Twp.), died Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020, at Cambridge Point, Beaver.



Born June 27, 1946, in Crafton, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Sr. and Laura June (May) Hughes. She was a homemaker also a devoted member of the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Aliquippa, where she spent many hours volunteering in the childcare program.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman H. Thomas, February 20, 2018. They were married for 51 years at the time of his passing. Also predeceased by a brother, Thomas C. Hughes Jr., and a brother-in-law, George Thomas, II.



Surviving are her sons, Mark W. and Lori Thomas, Imperial, and Michael S. Thomas, Aliquippa; her siblings, Kenneth R. and Debbie Hughes, Clinton; William C. and Pat Hughes, Aliquippa; Keith L. and Kathy Hughes, Clinton; Dewayne E. Hughes, Clinton; and Leah A. and Skip Clydesdale, Clinton; and a sister-in-law, Barb Hughes, Clinton. Her cherished grandchildren are Lindsay, Hannah, Cassidy, and Dane.



Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton, on Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Her service will be conducted Monday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 846 Rte. 18, Aliquippa, PA 15001, with her pastor, the Rev. Richard Herbster. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. She will be laid to rest privately in the Clinton UP Church Cemetery.



Due to Covid 19 CDC guidelines, the family ask visits be brief, masks be worn and practice social distancing.



