CAROL JEAN LOPES Obituary
Carol Jean Lopes

Bridgewater

Carol Jean Lopes, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, but recently of Beaver, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Wife of the late Harry W. Lopes, Jean was born June 13, 1924, daughter of Frank M. Hopkins, Jr., and Caroline Ketterer Hopkins, and sister to the late Frank M. Hopkins, III, and Richard R. Hopkins. She and Harry married on Christmas Day, 1942. It was World War II, and Harry was in the Navy, stationed in Chicago. Granted a 36-hour furlough, Harry took the train to Pittsburgh where he and Jean were married at 3 a.m. at the Friendship Park Methodist Church. Together, they took the return train back to Chicago, where Harry shipped out the following day, and 18-year-old Jean returned to Bridgewater. Their marriage was a love story that was celebrated with family every Christmas Eve for the next 68 years until Harry passed away in March, 2011.

Jean worked as a bookkeeper at Vollmer Motor Sales for 13 years, before retiring in 1986. She was a lifelong, active member of the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, a past member of the ladies' auxiliary of the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department and was also active in community affairs, but above all else, her love was her family.

Left to mourn her loss are three sons and their wives, Chris and Trudy Lopes of Berwick, Pa., Stuart and Sharon Lopes of Wilmington, N.C. and Jeffrey and Jan Lopes of Economy, Pa.; five grandchildren, Bruce Lopes and fiancée, Renee Grant, Allyson Del Vecchio and husband, Michael, Christy Phillips and husband, Gary, Courtney Spivey and husband, Beau, and Kerry Lopes and fiancé, Jason Goodwin and nine great-grandchildren.

Per Jean's wishes, there will be no viewing. Arrangements are being handled by TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, PA.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater United Methodist Church or Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
