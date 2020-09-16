1/1
Carol L. Paulowich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol L. Paulowich

Beaver

Carol L. Paulowich, age 74, of Beaver, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, with loved ones by her side.

Carol was born in East Rochester, Pa., to Donslow and Evelyn Wittebort on September 9, 1946. She attended Rochester High School and went on to earn her LPN in nursing. Through hard work and dedication, while taking care of her three children, she earned her RN and eventually specialized in Behavioral Health Nursing.

She is survived by children, Stephen Loschiavo (Samara), Daniel Loschiavo (Karen), and Sheila Goosby (Marc); loving grandmother to Isabella, Elijah, Darius, and Kaiya; also survived by her brother, Brett Wittebort (Lori); and several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to church, and spending time with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donslow and Evelyn Wittebort.

Friends will be received Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A private funeral service will be held on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared at saul-gabauer.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LIFE Beaver County/Lutheran Senior Life at www.lutheranseniorlife.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved