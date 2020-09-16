Carol L. Paulowich
Carol L. Paulowich, age 74, of Beaver, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, with loved ones by her side.
Carol was born in East Rochester, Pa., to Donslow and Evelyn Wittebort on September 9, 1946. She attended Rochester High School and went on to earn her LPN in nursing. Through hard work and dedication, while taking care of her three children, she earned her RN and eventually specialized in Behavioral Health Nursing.
She is survived by children, Stephen Loschiavo (Samara), Daniel Loschiavo (Karen), and Sheila Goosby (Marc); loving grandmother to Isabella, Elijah, Darius, and Kaiya; also survived by her brother, Brett Wittebort (Lori); and several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to church, and spending time with friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donslow and Evelyn Wittebort.
Friends will be received Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A private funeral service will be held on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared at saul-gabauer.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LIFE Beaver County/Lutheran Senior Life at www.lutheranseniorlife.org
