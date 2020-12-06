Carol M. (Bonomo) Serba
Leesburg, Florida
Carol M. (Bonomo) Serba, 66, of Leesburg, Florida, originally from Beaver Falls, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 22, 1953, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School class of 1972.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Anthony F. Serba; her three loving children, Timothy M. Bonomo, Kellie L. Bonomo, and Brian (Stephanie) A. Bonomo; her six wonderful grandchildren, Mahkaila R. Bonomo, Ella L. Bonomo, Grace I. Bonomo, Maxwell S. Bonomo, Sophia Bonomo, and Eli Bonomo; also surviving are her two siblings, sister, Paula (Pat) Grendell, and her twin brother, David (Janet) Berger; a sister-in-law, Lizanne (Alan) Berger; along with numerous nieces and nephews she loved deeply; also her extended family, the Serba's, held a very special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Berger; her parents, John and Mary Berger; and her loving companion, her sweet dog, Oscar.
After retiring from her lifelong career in nursing, she enjoyed her life in Florida. She loved spending time with her husband, traveling, boating, biking, swimming and walking their dogs, Oscar and Odin.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, December 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Brighton Christian Assembly, 1810 Valley Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.
Floral arrangements are being handled by Marvin-Reeder Florist, 724 13th St., Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Phone (724)-846-0484.
Anyone wishing to send donations in lieu of flowers we are asking that you donate to the American Lung Association
