Carol N. Taylor
Brighton Township
Formerly of
East Rochester
Carol N. Taylor, 80, of Brighton Township, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020, in her home following an extended illness.
She was born December 24, 1939, in White Plains, N.Y., the daughter of the late Frank H. and Marian Watson Baxter. Carol had designed costumes for Beaver and Center High Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Taylor; children, Rob (Jodi) Taylor, Beaver and Marleen (Randy) Pringle, Bastrop, Texas; grandchildren, Robert, Zack, Duncan, Cody and Ilyssa and her sister Betty Sternad, Wilton, Conn.
As per her wishes and COVID restrictions there will no visitation or service. TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver has been entrusted with the professional arrangements. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net
