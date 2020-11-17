1/1
CAROL N. TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol N. Taylor

Brighton Township

Formerly of

East Rochester

Carol N. Taylor, 80, of Brighton Township, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020, in her home following an extended illness.

She was born December 24, 1939, in White Plains, N.Y., the daughter of the late Frank H. and Marian Watson Baxter. Carol had designed costumes for Beaver and Center High Schools.

She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Taylor; children, Rob (Jodi) Taylor, Beaver and Marleen (Randy) Pringle, Bastrop, Texas; grandchildren, Robert, Zack, Duncan, Cody and Ilyssa and her sister Betty Sternad, Wilton, Conn.

As per her wishes and COVID restrictions there will no visitation or service. TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver has been entrusted with the professional arrangements. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
7247750674
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Todd Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved