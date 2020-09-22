1/1
Carol Saunders-Kascur
Carol (Malobabich) Saunders-Kacsur

Aliquippa

Carol (Malobabich) Saunders-Kacsur, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1925, in Aliquippa, Pa., and was the daughter of late Milos and Antonia Malobabich.

She was preceded in death by first husband, Leo Saunders Sr.; second husband, Joseph Kacsur; son, Terry Allan Saunders; sisters, Mildred Konderla, Martha Zimmer, Zara Kraft, and Stella MacDonald; brothers, Andrew and Nick Malobabich; and step-great-grandson, Dawson Dean.

Carol worked during wartime at American Bridge as a welder to help the country during a time of crisis. She was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church and was a devoted homemaker to her family that survives her.

She is survived by three sons, Leo (Mary) Saunders Jr., Clayton Saunders and Jamie Saunders; grandchildren, Leo (Terry) Saunders III, Dawn (Robert) Greene, Colyn, Abreea, Joseph, Jesse and Ryder Saunders, Carity (Isacc) Bonaker and Violet Saunders; great-grandchildren, Madeline Saunders, Michael (Jaden) Saunders, Zach Greene and Taylor Greene; step-great-grandchildren, Sasha (Kyle) Andrews, Derek (Allison) Dean; and step-great-great-grandchildren, Maliakai and Lilly Bonaker, Grayson, Blakeleigh and Savannah Andrews, and Sophia and Ellie Dean. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A heartfelt thank you to special friends, William and Sue Trehar, for always lovingly looking after Carol.

The family would like to thank Brighton Health and Rehabilitation Center on 3 East and Good Samaritan Hospice for the compassionate care extended to Carol and her family.

Service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cemetery Chapel at 12 noon with Father Branislov Golic. Interment will follow.

Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
