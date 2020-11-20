Carol (Postal) SmithCenter TownshipWith profound sadness, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Carol (Postal) Smith, 89, of Center Township.Carol passed away peacefully on November 18, the same death date as her husband, Leonard W. Smith, exactly 41 years prior. Her passing brings full circle the tale of a great and enduring love story.Carol was May Queen at Aliquippa High School, Class of 1949, where their love affair began. After marriage, Carol worked at Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh until the busy work of motherhood arrived. After her third and final child set off for first grade, she began work at Center Township Water Authority and remained there for 15 years.In all of her beauty and good cheer, resided the heart of a warrior. She persevered through life's challenges, and there were many, with enormous positivity and grace.She had a one-thousand-watt smile that could light up a room and was renowned for her positive attitude, all the way to the end. She also showed a great aptitude for pranks and witty retorts, much to the delight of the nursing staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living, where she resided in her later years.She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Postal, and was also preceded in death by her sisters, Joannie Anderson and Mary Farinacci, and her son-in-law, Frank J. Ulanowski.She is survived by two daughters, one daughter-in-law and a son-in-law, Cynthia Smith Ulanowski of Center Township, Len (Terry) Smith of Center Township and Susan (Skip) Miller of Saratoga, California; two dearly cherished grandsons, Lenny and Chad Smith, and three great grandchildren, Kaylee, Ava and Connor, all the apples of her eyes, and her brother-in-law, Bill Anderson.Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA. 15061, with Rev. Mike Sourwine, officiating.Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living and Gateway Hospice for all their love and support, especially Katrina and Judy.