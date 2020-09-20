Carol Tierney
Crescent
Carol Tierney, 77, of Crescent, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She was born on March 31, 1943, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Yenchi) Katcher. Carol was a devoted member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She taught 4th and 5th grade at Raccoon Elementary School for nearly 30 years before retiring. She was an avid sports fan and especially liked the Pittsburgh Penguins and she really enjoyed attending her grandchildren's games.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard E. "Bud" Tierney.
Carol is survived by her children, Sean Tierney and his wife Danya, and Lisa Chojnacki and her husband Matt; four grandchildren, Alyssa Chojnacki, Lauren Chojnacki, Ryan Tierney, and Kalina Tierney; a brother, Richard Katcher and his wife Karen; and a nephew, Adam Katcher. She is also survived by numerous additional nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.