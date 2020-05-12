|
|
Carole Ann Panella
Formerly of
Hopewell Township
Carole Ann Panella, 76, formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
Born October 4, 1943, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Vohar) Fetkovich.
Carole retired from Quaker Valley Elementary School, where she was a Reading Specialist, and she was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary Ellen (Bob) Popovich and Paula (Randy) Javens, and a brother, James (Tracy) Fetkovich.
Due to the current restrictions of COVID 19, a private Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, with entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hopewell Twp.
Funeral arrangements provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020