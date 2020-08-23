1/1
Carole J. Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole J. Black

Hopewell Township

Carole J. Black, 87, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born on June 27, 1933, in Zelienople, the daughter of the late Blair Stoops and Ruth Stoops Knauf. She was a homemaker who loved her family, loved spending time in her garden, as well as tending to her flowers. She was a faithful member of Raccoon United Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton "Blackie" Black, and her brothers, Melvin and Garth Stoops.

She is survived by her four children, Karen Botinovch, Hopewell Twp.; Larry Black, Hopewell Twp.; Bill Black, Dallas, Ga.; and Kim (D.C.) Evans, North Sewickley Twp.; seven grandchildren, Jason (Jackie) Enders, Aaron (Samantha) Enders, David (Amy) Evans, Samantha Black, Jessie Black, Chelsea (D.J) Murphy, and Brittany Black, six great-grandchildren, Logan, Dylan, Bryson, Skylar, Finley and Eli; a sister, Shirley (John) Cooper; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Keith Black.

Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved