Carole J. Black
Hopewell Township
Carole J. Black, 87, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born on June 27, 1933, in Zelienople, the daughter of the late Blair Stoops and Ruth Stoops Knauf. She was a homemaker who loved her family, loved spending time in her garden, as well as tending to her flowers. She was a faithful member of Raccoon United Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton "Blackie" Black, and her brothers, Melvin and Garth Stoops.
She is survived by her four children, Karen Botinovch, Hopewell Twp.; Larry Black, Hopewell Twp.; Bill Black, Dallas, Ga.; and Kim (D.C.) Evans, North Sewickley Twp.; seven grandchildren, Jason (Jackie) Enders, Aaron (Samantha) Enders, David (Amy) Evans, Samantha Black, Jessie Black, Chelsea (D.J) Murphy, and Brittany Black, six great-grandchildren, Logan, Dylan, Bryson, Skylar, Finley and Eli; a sister, Shirley (John) Cooper; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Keith Black.
Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org