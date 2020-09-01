1/1
CAROLINA MORACA
Carolina Moraca

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Carolina Moraca, 78, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in UPMC-Mercy.

Born August 19, 1942, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Santa Marie (Totino) Morack.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Yvonne) Dickson; two brothers, Jack (Valerie) Morack and Paul (Lori) Morack; two sisters, Virginia (Rob) Locke and Sandy Morack and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean "Dino" Andrew Dickson in 2013.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 1 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Carolina's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
