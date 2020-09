Or Copy this URL to Share

Caroline B. Cupani



Brighton Township



Caroline B. Cupani, 85, of Brighton Twp., passed away early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020.



A complete obituary will be announced in Friday's Times by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver.



