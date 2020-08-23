Carolyn Ruth (Brown) Barry



Formerly of Beaver Falls



Carolyn Ruth (Brown) Barry, 76, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away August 9, 2020, at her home in Clayton, N.C., following an extended illness.



Born on June 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Fannie (Shade) and Ellsworth Brown.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Higgins and her brother, Leslie Brown.



She is survived by her husband, Alfred; a son, Adam Barry; daughters, Robin (Michael) Robertson, Roxanna Usher and Heidi Barry; sisters, Linda (Richard) McBride and Nancy (David) Gallagher; seven grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kiri, Michelle, Kelsie, Koby, Arowen and Valen and two great grandchildren.



