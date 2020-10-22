Carrie John (C.J.) CameronAliquippaC.J. Cameron, 87, of Aliquippa, Pa., was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Lakeview Personal Care Home in Darlington, Pa.He was born in Leslie, Ga., on June 29, 1933, to the late John and CloraCameron.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Ollice (O.C.), Bobby, Amos and Amon (A.C.) Cameron; two daughters-in-law,Sandra Cameron andKaren Jo Cameron; a grandson, Rashawn Tyrese Cameron and a great-granddaughter, Zari'Ahn Rashawn Cameron.C.J. was educated in the Georgia Public School System but later migrated to Aliquippa, Pa. in the 1950's and subsequently attended the Conley School of Trades in the City of Pittsburgh, where he graduated as an Automobile Mechanic/Trans-mission Specialist. Over the course of his working career he was gainfully employed by J&L Steel; AAMCO Transmissions; Beglin Ford; Nick Crivelli Chevrolet and Bowman Steel. For a period of time he was also self-employed as the proprietor of C.J.'s Transmission Service located in AliquippaC.J. was a longtime faithful member of Tried Stone Baptist Church in Aliquippa where he formerly served on the Trustee Board. He was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and he was a Free & Accepted Mason actively serving as a brother with St. Mark Lodge #2.He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Dorothy Beauford Cameron; three sons, Jeffrey (Eveline)Cameron of North Versailles, Pa., AnthonyCameron of Ambridge, Pa. and Kevin (Francine)Cameron of Ohio Township, Pa.; two daughters, Dorethea Cameron of Accokeek, Md. and Gloria (Michael) Dorsey of Clinton, Pa.; a sister, Rosa Burks of Aliquippa, Pa.; four sisters-in-law, Eloise Beauford of Beaver Falls, Pa., Barbara Cameron of Leetsdale, Pa., EvaCameron of Darlington, Pa. and PerlyMaeCameron, Aliquippa, Pa.; a brother-in-law, ElderClinton (Dr. Wilma) Beauford of Pittsburgh, Pa.; very special cousins, Doris Hightower andDeloris Baldwin of Aliquippa, Pa. and a friend that he could always count on, Booker Fanning of Aliquippa, Pa. C.J. is also survived by his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved and adored along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A viewing is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service commencing at noon. Both will be held at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 503 Washington Street, Aliquippa.Social distancing and wearing masks are required in accordance with CDC guideline.