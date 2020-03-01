|
|
Caterina Ferri
Hopewell Township
Caterina Ferri, 90, of Hopewell Township, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.
She was born November 14, 1929, in Posta Fibreno, Italy and was the daughter of the late Valerio and Loretta (Petitta) Ferri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Nick Ferri and Filippo (Pasqua) Ferri. Caterina was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Giacomo "Jack" Ferri who has been faithfully watching over her since his passing in 2017.
She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hopewell Twp.
Caterina was a gentle, quiet woman. She took great pride in gardening with her husband and canning their bounty for family and friends to enjoy. Caterina was a phenomenal cook and her homemade dishes were truly a delight for family. She also enjoyed knitting and made many afghans for her family and residents in nursing homes. Above all Caterina loved her family deeply; her sons, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and extended family were all very significant.
To honor her life, Caterina is survived by two devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Rocco and Mary Ferri, Center Twp. and Anthony and Leslie Ferri, Hampton Twp.; her granddaughters, whom she loved deeply, Kathryn and Matthew Dutkovich and Christina Ferri; a sister-in-law, Gloria Ferri; and many special family members in Italy, Michigan, New York, Florida and Hopewell Twp.
Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020