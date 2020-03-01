Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
Resources
More Obituaries for Caterina Ferri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caterina Ferri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caterina Ferri Obituary
Caterina Ferri

Hopewell Township

Caterina Ferri, 90, of Hopewell Township, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.

She was born November 14, 1929, in Posta Fibreno, Italy and was the daughter of the late Valerio and Loretta (Petitta) Ferri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Nick Ferri and Filippo (Pasqua) Ferri. Caterina was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Giacomo "Jack" Ferri who has been faithfully watching over her since his passing in 2017.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hopewell Twp.

Caterina was a gentle, quiet woman. She took great pride in gardening with her husband and canning their bounty for family and friends to enjoy. Caterina was a phenomenal cook and her homemade dishes were truly a delight for family. She also enjoyed knitting and made many afghans for her family and residents in nursing homes. Above all Caterina loved her family deeply; her sons, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and extended family were all very significant.

To honor her life, Caterina is survived by two devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Rocco and Mary Ferri, Center Twp. and Anthony and Leslie Ferri, Hampton Twp.; her granddaughters, whom she loved deeply, Kathryn and Matthew Dutkovich and Christina Ferri; a sister-in-law, Gloria Ferri; and many special family members in Italy, Michigan, New York, Florida and Hopewell Twp.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caterina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -