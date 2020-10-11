Catherine Boyd
Formerly of Aliquippa
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, Catherine (Harris) Boyd, (Aunt Cat), 96, passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida, at home surrounded by family.
Born March 18, 1924, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Norflus and Nellie (Lindsey) Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband Audrey Boyd; two sisters, Mayola (Harris) Robinson and Crystal; and three brothers, William, Lesley, and James.
She was a former member of Triedstone Baptist Church, Aliquippa, Pa. She was a current member of St. Paul AME Church, Tallahassee, Florida.
She is survived by a daughter, Ellen Gibbons, Tallahassee, Florida; a son, Carl Boyd (Severa), Sewickley, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Harris, Jacksonville, Florida; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Tillman Funeral Home, 4006 Crawfordville Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32305, www.Tillmanfh.com
.