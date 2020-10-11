1/1
Catherine Boyd
Catherine Boyd

Formerly of Aliquippa

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, Catherine (Harris) Boyd, (Aunt Cat), 96, passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida, at home surrounded by family.

Born March 18, 1924, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Norflus and Nellie (Lindsey) Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband Audrey Boyd; two sisters, Mayola (Harris) Robinson and Crystal; and three brothers, William, Lesley, and James.

She was a former member of Triedstone Baptist Church, Aliquippa, Pa. She was a current member of St. Paul AME Church, Tallahassee, Florida.

She is survived by a daughter, Ellen Gibbons, Tallahassee, Florida; a son, Carl Boyd (Severa), Sewickley, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Harris, Jacksonville, Florida; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tillman Funeral Home, 4006 Crawfordville Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32305, www.Tillmanfh.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 11, 2020
Ellen and Carl, We are so saddened to hear of your mother's passing! Seeing her beautiful face brings back so many childhood memories! Sending hugs and prayers to you both! Love Lisa Rossi Doyle and Teresa Rossi Higgins
Lisa Rossi Doyle
Neighbor
October 9, 2020
Sis Catherine is the epitome of a Proverbs 31 Godly woman, with grace and poise. I never saw her angry and she loved all who she came to know and consider a friend/relative. She had gifted hands to sew and cook and she raised many in her blessed time on this earth.....She will be missed but we will remember her through our memories and her beloved smile. Praying for the entire family.
Kimberly Hopkins Moore
October 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.love Greg Pat Pompey
Patricia Pompey,Greg
Family
October 8, 2020
May God bless each of you during this time of grief!
CYNTHIA L PATE
October 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Juanita Jefferson Cook
Family
