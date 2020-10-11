Catherine Boyd

Sis Catherine is the epitome of a Proverbs 31 Godly woman, with grace and poise. I never saw her angry and she loved all who she came to know and consider a friend/relative. She had gifted hands to sew and cook and she raised many in her blessed time on this earth.....She will be missed but we will remember her through our memories and her beloved smile. Praying for the entire family.

Kimberly Hopkins Moore