Catherine I. Jaskolka
Catherine I. Jaskolka, 80, of North Sewickley Twp., Ellwood City, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at UPMC - Jameson Hospital following a short illness.

She was born in Chewton, the daughter of the late Andrew and Balvine (Modliszewski) Rychlicki. Catherine graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Church and active with the Christian Mothers Society. She was also the secretary at the church, retiring following 42 years of loyal service.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Carl E. Jaskolka; three sons, John (Vicki) Jaskolka of Stoneboro, Jim Jaskolka of Mercer and Joel Jaskolka of Ellwood City and a sister, Rita (John) Lamb of North Beaver Twp.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Hozick and Patricia and Janice Rychlicki..

Catherine deserves a beautiful tribute. A memorial Mass for Catherine will be held on Monday, June 22, at Holy Redeemer Church at 10 a.m. with Father Mark Thomas as the Celebrant.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice distancing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
