Catherine J.
Copeland
Beaver Falls
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Catherine J. Copeland, age 75, on November 9, 2020. After a long fight with cancer, she left us while sleeping peacefully at home in Beaver Falls.
She was born December 28, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa, to the late Arthur and Catherine (Bennett) Hengler. She moved to Virginia Beach after graduating high school, where she met her husband, Ronald, 56 years ago. From there, they moved to Germany to welcome their first child. Her life was filled with loving and quiet adventures. She worked mostly in furniture retail and loved helping people decorate their homes. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved music, nature, dogs and most of all her husband, her truest companion, who she lovingly cared for the 7 years following his recovery from brain cancer. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish in Chippewa and greatly valued having lunch every week with the friends she made there.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald H. Copeland; her two children, R. Hansel Copeland and Andrea J. Copeland; granddaughter, Carissa Hilscher; great granddaughter, Aubrey Hilscher and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Therese Eutsey and Joanne Funtal and brother, Arthur Hengler.
Friends will be received on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com
. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Monica's, 116 Thorndale Rd., Beaver Falls, Pa, on November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Everyone meet at the church. It is a requirement of the funeral home and church that everyone in attendance wears a mask.
Private interment will take place at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.