Catherine 'Kay' Nicholson, age, 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.



Born January 21, 1930, in Ambridge, Pa., daughter of Sam and Mary Toplak Tonkovich. After graduating from Leetsdale High School in 1947, she was employed at D.T. Watson Home for Children in Leetsdale, Pa. After her marriage to John E. Nicholson in 1966, they moved to Atlanta, Georgia. She was employed at Alpha Engineering in Atlanta, Ga. and then by Western Electric in Sandy Spring, Ga. until 1969. After moving back to Pennsylvania, Catherine lived in Hopewell Township and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She worked at Our Lady of Fatima CCD office until retiring in 1997.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her sister, Ann Radella, and her nephew Allan Radella.



She is survived by her son, David E. Nicholson, Cambridge, Mass.; her sister, Mildred Kersey, West Hyattsville, Md.; her nephew, Michael and wife, Ethel Radella, New Sewickley Twp., Pa.; nieces, Millie and husband, Neil Downing, Medfield, Mass., Linda Radella, Illinois, Janice and husband, Bill Darnell, Panama City Beach, Fla., Mary Kay Kersey, Laurel, Md. and Donna Love, West Hyattsville, Md. She is also survived by her good friends, Mary Dub, Baden, Pa., Olga Kost, Leetsdale, Pa. and Kathy Bauer, Hopewell, Pa.



The family will not hold services, but a celebration of life will be planned later. Arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township, PA.



