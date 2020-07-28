1/
Catherine L. Bujakowski
Catherine L. Bujakowski

Hopewell Township

Catherine L. Bujakowski, 49, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born on September 25, 1970, in Wilkinsburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Frances and Dorothy Rose (Georgeff) Bujakowski.

Cathy is survived by two brothers, Edward Bujakowski and David Bujakowski, and sisters, Anna Marie Kennedy and her husband Leonard, Lorraine Carlisle, and Darlene Bujakowski.

She was a Mickey Mouse fanatic, a lover of the beach, and was always doing arts and crafts.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
