Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
CATHERINE L. FACCIOLO

CATHERINE L. FACCIOLO Obituary
Catherine L. Facciolo

Ambridge

Catherine L. Facciolo, 71, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late John and Betty Jean Scott.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Joseph Facciolo; her daughter, Cynthia Petno and granddaughter, Carly Jean Helbling.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), where a service will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
