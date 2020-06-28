Catherine
(Cavoulas)
Passadis
Moon Township
Catherine (Cavoulas) Passadis, 89, of Moon Twp., passed away on her birthday, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Concordia of Cranberry, Mars, Pa.
Born June 27, 1931, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Tony and Mary Cavoulas, she was a member of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gust Passadis, and her brother, Nick Cavoulas.
Surviving are a sister, Angela Stratakis; a sister-in-law, Marcella Cavoulas; her nieces and nephews, Joseph Stratakis, her godson, and his wife Jennifer, Marie Hartman and her husband, Carl, Anthony Cavoulas and his wife Paula, and Monique Lozzi and her husband Tony; and her great-nieces and nephews, Alexander, Mitchell, Zachary, and Elizabeth Hartman, Zoe and Nicholas Cavoulas, and Aaron and Jason Lozzi.
Catherine endured many health issues in her life, but never lost her faith in God.
A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.
A special thank you for the exceptional and loving care from the staff of Concordia of Cranberry, where she resided since 2013, especially, Shellee, Mary, Brenda, George.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.