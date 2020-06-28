Catherine (Cavoulas) Passadis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine

(Cavoulas)

Passadis

Moon Township

Catherine (Cavoulas) Passadis, 89, of Moon Twp., passed away on her birthday, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Concordia of Cranberry, Mars, Pa.

Born June 27, 1931, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Tony and Mary Cavoulas, she was a member of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gust Passadis, and her brother, Nick Cavoulas.

Surviving are a sister, Angela Stratakis; a sister-in-law, Marcella Cavoulas; her nieces and nephews, Joseph Stratakis, her godson, and his wife Jennifer, Marie Hartman and her husband, Carl, Anthony Cavoulas and his wife Paula, and Monique Lozzi and her husband Tony; and her great-nieces and nephews, Alexander, Mitchell, Zachary, and Elizabeth Hartman, Zoe and Nicholas Cavoulas, and Aaron and Jason Lozzi.

Catherine endured many health issues in her life, but never lost her faith in God.

A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.

A special thank you for the exceptional and loving care from the staff of Concordia of Cranberry, where she resided since 2013, especially, Shellee, Mary, Brenda, George.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved