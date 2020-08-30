Catherine (Kay) Thomas



Catherine (Kay ) Thomas joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 22, 2020.



She was the only child of Charles W. Lay and Ethel (Myers) Lay. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her beloved stepmother, Alta (Burkhardt) Lay; her husband, Joseph W. Thomas; her sons, Joseph C. Thomas and Gary E. Thomas, Sr.; and grandson, Gregory Thomas.



Kay is survived by her adored daughter, Cathy, with whom she lived and continues to watch from Heaven. Kay and Cathy were devoted to each other, and have had a special bond throughout their lives. Other survivors include daughters-in-law, Rosemary Thomas and Diana Thomas; grandchildren, Lori (Kenneth) Feltrop, Tracy (Jeffrey) Huber, Gary Thomas, Jr., and Charles (Paula) Lenox. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Kay was the rock of the Thomas family. Born and raised in Monaca, she was the oldest member of the Monaca United Methodist Church. Kay liked to keep busy. She was a former Girl Scout leader, PTO President, and member of Eastern Star. A gifted seamstress, she crafted clothing for many Monaca residents. Kay enjoyed many crafts throughout her life. She learned to spin and weave in her 50's, and loved to demonstrate these skills throughout Beaver County and at the Canfield Fair. During the last 3 years she knitted over 1000 hats, which she donated to the Women's Shelter and various churches and schools in the area.



Arrangements are being handled by the Simpson Funeral Home, Monaca, and internment will be at Union Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held later, on Kay's 100th birthday.



Donations may be made in Kay's name to the Monaca Methodist Church, 813 Indiana Ave., Monaca, PA 15061.



