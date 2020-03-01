Home

Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
(724) 695-0411
Charleen R. Brown

Clinton

Charleen R. Brown, 67, of Clinton, died Friday morning, February 28, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born May 12, 1952, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Eileen (Reese) Rieth.

She was the beloved wife of Stephen D. Brown; mother of Celeste (Jedidiah) Howells, Michael (Stephanie) Brown and Marjorie Brown; sister of Leona Jameson; grandmother of Judah, Emma and Stephen, and daughter-in-law of David and Jody Brown.

Friends will be received in MOODY FUNERAL HOME, 1227 Route 30, Clinton on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Her Pastor the Rev. Ernest Conley of the Life Point Alliance Church will officiate.

Private interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
