Charlene D. SimmonsAliquippaCharlene D. Simmons, 58, a longtime resident of Aliquippa, passed away on August 27, 2020.Charlene was born in Aliquippa, Pa., to the late Janice Simmons-HendonIn addition to her mother, Charlene was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene C. Simmons III, and a cherished granddaughter Marlee Aubrey Love-ThompkinsCharlene worked at Beaver County Jail as a dedicated Corrections Officer retired with 20 years of service.Today we celebrate the Life of Charlene who is a beloved mother that enjoyed life to the fullest, strong leader, and dedicated sister. It was common to catch Charlene's beautiful smile at bingo where she enjoyed spending her spare time. When not at bingo she enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her family. In addition to being a strong Pillar for her family, she was a go to for other family and friends.Charlene is survived by her father, Eugene C. Simmons Jr.; daughter, Shereka Simmons; son, Lindsay Thompkins and grandchildren, Audjimier Walker, Diarriay Walker, Lindsay Parks and London Thompkins. She also has a host of family members that are left to cherish her memories to include a special friend, brothers, sisters, numerous family members, and friends.Visitation for the public will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Greater Dominion Church of the Millennium, 415 Melrose Ave. Ambridge, PA 15003. A private service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greater Dominion Church of the Millennium.Arrangements entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. (724) 375-8080.